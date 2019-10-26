|
Lisa A. Payne, age 56, of Holbrook passed away on October 22, 2019. Lisa was born and raised in Boston. She loved arts and crafts, music especially Michael Jackson, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Lisa is survived by her siblings and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Lisa on October 29, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Square), Weymouth. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-789-2890.
Published in Journal Sun from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019