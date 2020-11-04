1/1
Livio P. Marinelli
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Livio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Livio P. Marinelli, 95, of Stoughton and Albany, N.H., passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the company of his loved ones. Born November 25, 1924, in Casale, Italy, Livio immigrated to the United States in 1928 to start a new life with his family. A Merchant Marine veteran, Livio was a man of faith, family and country. He was a successful home builder and self-made entrepreneur. An avid hunter, fisherman and gardener and travel enthusiast, his favorite destination being his native country, Italy. Husband to late Louise (Raymond) Marinelli and loving father to Frederick "Fred" Marinelli and his wife Jane of Easton. The cherished grandfather of Kristen Marinelli of Stoughton, Kelly Marinelli of Stoughton, Kimberlee Marinelli of Davis, CA, James Marinelli of Easton and great-grandfather to Kayleigh Marinelli of Stoughton. A beloved brother to Lina Carrachino of Milford, Lelia Benthale of Garden Grove, CA, Louise Marinelli of Norwood, Laura Ferrara and husband Ronald of Dedham, Linda Saro of Hampton, NH and the late Luciano and Loreto Marinelli. Livio is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend visiting hours the morning of November 6, 2020 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Kane Funeral Home and Cremations Services, 605 Washington Street (Route 138), Easton, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 122 Canton Street, Stoughton. Private family interment will be held at the Highland Cemetery in Norwood. All memorial services will require a mask and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or online made at www2.heart.org. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 3, 2020
We had great times together doing work for you. I did my best. You will be sadly missrd. God called you to be with him with no more suffering in heaven. The last words I said to you on 0ctober 29 was hello Lee a phone message again I will really miss you. Things happen for a reason and for the best
Patricia Reed
Friend
November 3, 2020
Freddie and Family, so sorry to hear about Uncle Lee. Sending hugs and prayers across the miles. Will always remember as a kid the pool parties at his house..so much fun! Deepest Sympathies! Lynn
Lynn Sarro
Family
November 3, 2020
Dio vi benedica caro compare. Vi manchera. :-( Netta Bianco


Dear Lee: We cherish the times we all shared. St. Peter has a golden key waiting for you, grande patrone. Go easy on him while inspecting his pearly gates. iv
Arrivederci
Bob & Nancy White
Nancy White
Family
November 3, 2020
I hope you feel surrounded by love. Lee lived a good life and you took good care of him till the very end. You are in our hearts and on our minds

Love Beth, Lisa, Arthur, Stephanie, and Dylan
Beth Needel
Family Friend
November 3, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved