Livio P. Marinelli, 95, of Stoughton and Albany, N.H., passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the company of his loved ones. Born November 25, 1924, in Casale, Italy, Livio immigrated to the United States in 1928 to start a new life with his family. A Merchant Marine veteran, Livio was a man of faith, family and country. He was a successful home builder and self-made entrepreneur. An avid hunter, fisherman and gardener and travel enthusiast, his favorite destination being his native country, Italy. Husband to late Louise (Raymond) Marinelli and loving father to Frederick "Fred" Marinelli and his wife Jane of Easton. The cherished grandfather of Kristen Marinelli of Stoughton, Kelly Marinelli of Stoughton, Kimberlee Marinelli of Davis, CA, James Marinelli of Easton and great-grandfather to Kayleigh Marinelli of Stoughton. A beloved brother to Lina Carrachino of Milford, Lelia Benthale of Garden Grove, CA, Louise Marinelli of Norwood, Laura Ferrara and husband Ronald of Dedham, Linda Saro of Hampton, NH and the late Luciano and Loreto Marinelli. Livio is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend visiting hours the morning of November 6, 2020 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Kane Funeral Home and Cremations Services, 605 Washington Street (Route 138), Easton, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 122 Canton Street, Stoughton. Private family interment will be held at the Highland Cemetery in Norwood. All memorial services will require a mask and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or online made at www2.heart.org
. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com
.