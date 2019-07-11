|
Margaret A. (Fahey) Jones, of Randolph, passed away peacefully July 8, 2019, at the age of 84. Born, raised and educated in South Boston, Margaret had been a resident of Randolph for 55 years. She worked for NFPA in Avon for 12 years. Margaret was a devout Catholic, involved in her church and a religious education teacher for St. Mary's for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Jones Jr., she was the loving mother of Linda Stewart and her partner Kevin O'Callahan of Avon, Elizabeth Turner of Taunton, Diane Davis and her husband George of Taunton, Karen Johndrow and her husband William of Bridgewater, Joseph Elliot Jones III and his wife Maryann of Bridgewater, and Timothy Jones and his wife Kelley of Lakeville; devoted sister of Kenneth Fahey of Randolph, Elaine Moccia of Brockton, and the late John J. Fahey Jr. and Rita Betti. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, on Saturday, July 13, at 11:45 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church in Randolph at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 12, from 4-8 p.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory can be made to the at alz.org/donate or , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal Sun from July 11 to July 18, 2019