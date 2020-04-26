Home

Margaret E. Sears Obituary
Margaret E. Sears (Callahan) a lifelong resident of Canton died April 23, 2020. She was 100 years old. Margaret was a retired employee of the Morse Shoe Company in Canton. Daughter of the late Cornelius and Mary Callahan. Devoted wife of the late Francis E. Sears. Loving mother of Francis E. Sears Jr. and his late wife Mary of Holbrook, Robert Sears and his late wife Nancy of Newton, James Sears and his wife Maryanne of Duxbury, Mary Alice McArdle and her husband Roni of Fla., Marcia Plourde and her late husband Carl of N.H. and Teresa M. Leite and her late husband Jorge of Brockton. Sister of the late Charlie Callahan, Cornelius Callahan, Albert Callahan, John "Bing" Callahan, James Sears, Fran "Dinty" Callahan, Alice Arabian, and Mary E. Callahan. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton Donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the St. Johns School Foundation 696 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. Arrangements by the Pushard Family Funeral Home 210 Sherman St., Canton.
Published in Journal Sun from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020
