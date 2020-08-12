1/
Marie L. Hilson
Marie L. Hilson, of Holbrook, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2020, at the age of 57. Born in Boston, Marie grew up in Holbrook and graduated from Archbishop Williams High School. She then went on to receive her associate's degree from Newbury College in 1985 to qualify her as an animal technician and later received her paralegal certificate from Stonehill College in 1992. Marie had extensive work experience in the real estate business working for several major companies in and around the Boston area, including Chase Manhattan, Tedeschi Realty Corp, Dunkin Brands, Papa Gino's and for the past 2 years as a realtor for Keller Williams Signature Properties. Marie had a passion for animals and adopted several rescues over the years. A devoted daughter, sister, aunt, co-worker and friend, Marie will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Marie was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Cullinan) Hilson and the devoted sister of Peggy (Hilson) Gallagher of Ashland, John Hilson of Hebron, NH, and Robert Hilson of Norwell. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church in Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116. Arrangements are under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

Published in Journal-Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
