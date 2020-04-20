|
|
Marilyn C. (Campbell) "MaryLou" Healey, of Holbrook and Flagler Beach, Fla., passed away April 18, 2020 at the age of 86. Devoted wife of the late John G. "Jack" Healey. Loving mother of Kevin C. Healey and his wife Christine of Weymouth, John J. Healey and his wife Laura of Naples, Fla., Francis J. Healey and his wife Margaret of Hampton, N.H., Stephen H. Healey and his wife Katie of Hingham, and the late Paul M. Healey of Holbrook. Dear daughter of the late Francis and Catherine A. (Murphy) Campbell. Beloved grandmother of Michael and his wife Sharon, Sarah and her husband Brian, Matthew and his wife Katelyn, Melissa and her fianc Tucker, Ryan, Charlotte, Jack, Colleen and her fianc Kevin, Patrick and Hugh. Also survived by her cherished great-grandchildren Connor, Emma and Philip. She was an avid traveler, reader and longtime New England Patriots fan. MaryLou's family will honor and remember her life privately and a memorial Mass and committal services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2020