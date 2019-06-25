Home

POWERED BY

Services
FARLEY FUNERAL HOME
358 PARK ST
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Ryan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary E. Ryan Obituary
Mary E. "Beth" (Kearns) Ryan, 93, a longtime resident of Stoughton, died peacefully at Copley at Stoughton on Sunday, June 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Ryan for 68 years. Daughter of the late William and Mary (Gaffney) Kearns, she was born and raised in Taunton and educated in Taunton schools. Beth was a homemaker and also worked for the Stoughton Public Schools as a teacher's aide. She also worked for New England Telephone for several years. She was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Stoughton. Beth's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Mrs. Ryan is survived by her children, Louise A. Morse and her husband William of Mattapoisett, Richard C. Ryan of Raynham, William D. Ryan of Uxbridge and Janet A. Caskey and her husband Adam of Mansfield. She was the grandmother of Kerry Lawson, Daniel Morse, Colleen Bassett, Beverly Friberg, Christopher Ryan, Matthew Ryan, Katelyn Ryan, Charles Caskey and Samuel Caskey. She was the sister of the late Alice S. Comerford, John E. Kearns and William C. Kearns. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dolores Kearns; her brother-in-law, Joseph Ryan and his wife Marie; 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Beths family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care that she always received from the dedicated staff at Copley at Stoughton. Visitation will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton, on Thursday from 9:30 - 11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main St., Easton, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the . Directions and obituary at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in Journal Sun from June 25 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now