Maryellen Ayers

Maryellen (Cameron) Ayers, of Randolph, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Maryellen lived her whole life devoted to her family and taking care of their every need. She constantly put others before herself. Beloved wife of Michael Ayers. Loving mother of Heather McDonnell and her husband Kevin, Kerri McGrath and her husband Ryan, Janet Wilson and her significant other Ron Gilbert, and Michael Ayers Jr. and his fiance Sarah Welch. Dear sister of Stuart Cameron and his wife Ruth. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Cameron, Catherine, Shannon, Abigail, and Michael "Mikey". Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, on Friday, September 4, from 6-8 p.m. A private funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, at St. Bernadette's Church in Randolph, immediately followed by burial at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend the burial. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maryellen's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
