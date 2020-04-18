|
|
Matthew Nicholas Papas, 61, of Brockton, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 from the Coronavirus. He is survived by his siblings, Paul from Phoenix, Chris from Atlanta, John from Burlington, Andy from Billerica, Rebecca; and many nieces and nephews. Matthew was born in Boston, to the late Nicholas Michael and Bessie Kalafatas Papas. He grew up in Dedham, moved to Brockton and later stayed in a local nursing home. Matthew had a gentle and kind spirit. He loved his Boston sports teams and watched them avidly. Matthew loved anything to do with Christmas, even playing Santa for many years for the kids. He was active in the Brockton Greek Orthodox Church. Matthew had been a long time employee of Heights Crossing Assisted Living in Brockton. He also fought through a brain injury. Throughout his treatments, he never gave up or complained and made remarkable progress. Unfortunately, the coronavirus was a fight that he couldn't win. His journey in this life was shorter than his family hoped however they are sure he's at peace with it. That is the kind of guy he was, always accepting and content with what he had. He always had a great disposition, even in the toughest of times. He and his smile will be greatly missed. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services were private for immediate family at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Matthews name may be made to NAMI Massachusetts: The Schraffts Center, 529 Main Street, Suite 1M17, Boston, MA 02129. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in Journal Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020