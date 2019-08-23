Home

Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Maureen B. (Denniston) Rose, of Holbrook, passed away August 22, 2019 at the age of 89. Former wife of Joseph Rose. Loving mother of Gregory N. Rose and his wife Marcia of Braintree and Michele R. Ford and her fianc Warren Sines Jr. of Quincy. Dear grandmother of Alison, Andrew and Michael Rose, Sarah and Daniel Ford. Grea-grandmother of Carter Joseph Rose. Devoted sister of Sheila Coole of Brockton, Brenda Winsland of England, Shaun Denniston of England, and the late Anthony Denniston of Connecticut, and Joseph Denniston of England. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Maureen graduated from Northeastern University Class of 1979. Maureen was an Executive Secretary and worked for Claff Box Co. of Brockton, Hendries Ice Cream of Milton, Jordan Marsh/Macys and Avon School System. Maureen traveled extensively and enjoyed gardening and painting. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend a visitation period Monday, August 26, from 9:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 68 So. Franklin Street, (Rte. 37) Holbrook. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 26 at noon in St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin Street, Holbrook. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
