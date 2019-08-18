Home

Maureen T. (Dallahan) Howard (known to all as Rene) of Cummaquid, formerly of Canton and Dedham, passed away peacefully on August 16th, 2019. Rene was the wife of Bob Howard to whom she was married for 63 years. Born in Boston in 1930 she was the daughter of Captain Robert Dallahan (USMC) and Lillian Grimes Dallahan. Rene was predeceased by her siblings Robert Grimes Dallahan, Elizabeth Hicks, Joan Bitetti and Lavina Lawless. Rene graduated from Canton High School and was Class of 1952 at Bridgewater Teachers College, and subsequently began her 35 year teaching career in Dedham at Quincy School. She then taught at the Capen School for 27 years followed by 8 years at the Riverdale School. In retirement Rene and Bob moved to Cape Cod where they have resided for the last 27 years. Rene enjoyed the beach, a good political discussion and golf. She became such an accomplished golfer that she once won the Ladies' Championship at the Wampatuck Golf Club and over the years made 4 holes in one. Although Rene had no children of her own she guided and influenced so many in the course of her 35 year teaching career. Additionally she was remarkably attentive to her 14 nieces and nephews who loved her dearly for her warmth, understanding and impish sense of humor. In addition to her husband, Rene is survived by, 12 nieces and nephews and 22 grand nieces and nephews. Contributions in her memory can be made to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. A memorial service will be held this fall. Internment is private. For online guestbook, please visit www.john lawrencefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019
