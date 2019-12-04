Home

Maxine B. Slabine, 72, of Stoughton died on Nov. 27, 2019. Born in Dorchester to Harry and Julia Marcus, she spent 12 years teaching students with disabilities at Stoughton High. She is survived by son Marcus and his wife Elizabeth, sister Sarah Berman, nieces Tammy Garner and Cheri Greg and Fred and Nancy Slabine. A Memorial Service and lunch will be held at noon on Dec. 7 at American Legion Hall, 33 Legion Parkway, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to MSPCA Boston.
Published in Journal Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019
