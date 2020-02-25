Home

Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 767-0020
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:45 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Michael F. Tangney Obituary
Michael F. Tangney, 77, a resident of Holbrook for 47 years, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 24, 2020 after a brief illness. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (OMalley) Tangney. Loving father of Eileen Kelley and her husband Kevin of Foxboro and Keith Tangney and his wife Jess of Norton. Dear brother of Richard and the late Robert Tangney. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Julia, Griffin, Lily, Connor, Molly, and Meghan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mike was born in Boston and graduated from Boston Trade School. He was married to Ruth for 40 years and worked for the MBTA for 30 years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time watching his grandchildren play sports. Funeral from the Hurley Currie Funeral Home, 127 South Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook on Friday, February 28, at 9:45 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church in Holbrook at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday, February 27, from 4 - 8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via dana-farber.org. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020
