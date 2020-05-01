|
|
Nancy (Campbell) Fahey, 75, of Randolph, passed away quietly in her home on April 28, 2020 surrounded by family. Nancy Fahey is survived by her beloved husband, Kenney Fahey; her four daughters, Debra Jones Saraf and husband Mark of Plymouth, Kim Jones LaPlante and husband Chris of Fort Collins, Colo, Darlene Fahey Kingston and husband Michael of Middleboro, and Kimberlee Fahey McGovern and husband Derek of Raynham; her grandchildren Jennifer and Christopher Gillon, Michael and Shawn Kingston, Ryan and Lindsey LaPlante and Danny White and Shannon White Dreger; and 3great-grandchildren who affectionately referred to her as GiGi. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mabel Campbell, and her very special brother, Jack Campbell. Nancy also had a close extended family who loved her dearly. All services are private. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph. For full notice and online guest book, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal Sun from May 1 to May 8, 2020