Nancy R. Connolly
Nancy R. (Conley) Nancy R. Connolly of Holbrook, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020, at the age of 63. Born in South Boston, Nancy was educated at South Boston High School. She worked at Victor Coffee for over 25 years and most recently McSweeney and Ricci Insurance Agency, in Braintree. Family was everything to Nancy, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed the time she spent with them camping at Ellis Haven Campground in Plymouth. Nancy was a kind and loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of Kevin Connolly. Loving mother of Jamie Connolly and her husband Mat DeSousa of Holbrook, Kevin Connolly Jr. of Brockton and Jillian Connolly of Holbrook. Dear daughter of Dorothy (Bell) Conley and the late Paul Conley. Cherished grandmother of Donovan, Maeve, and Finn DeSousa and Jayce LeBlanc. Devoted sister of Paul Conley and his wife Audrey of Holbrook, Kevin Conley and his wife Linda of FL and Patrick Conley and his wife Teresa of Randolph. Sister-in-law of Jay Connolly and his wife Dorothy of Hanover, Christine Mullen and her husband Rick of Waltham, Michael Connolly and his wife Maryellen of S. Boston and Marianne Hogan and her husband John of Plymouth. Lifelong best friend Arlene Murphy of Dorchester. Nancy is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings and social distancing, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Monday, July 6, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary Church, Randolph, with a private burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, PO Box 2157, Framingham, MA 01703.

Published in Journal-Sun from Jul. 4 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc- Holbrook
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc- Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
