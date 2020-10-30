Pat was a great lady and friend to all. I always gravitated to her when we had family get-together a. She was a great listener and always shared so much wisdom in our conversations. I can see her wonderful smile and hear her terrific laugh in my mind. She was very good to our family and even got my mom a job at head start some years back. Pat will be sorely missed. We are praying for her and for peace for her family.



Scott Wolfe

Friend