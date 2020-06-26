Patricia A. Regan
Patricia A. Regan of Canton passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at age 86. She was the beloved sister of the late Jean B. (Regan) Rico and the late Maj. John Regan Jr. (Mass State Police) and devoted aunt to Michael P. and Stephen W Regan, John "Jack" J. Rico, Lisa F Peterson, Elaine Rico-Moore and the late Thomas M Rico Jr.Patricia was also a great-aunt to Michael Jr. and Christine Regan, Kathryn and Nicole Regan, Melissa and Matthew Rico, Jessica Dougherty-Rico, Katelyn "Katie" Moore, Thomas and Harold Jr. Peterson, Alexander Jacob "AJ" Rico and the late Kevin Moore Jr. Visiting hour at Alfred D Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave Milton, Friday, June 26, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Hills Church, Milton Friday at 11a.m. immediately following the visiting hour. Patricia was retired from the Telephone Company as well as Mass State Lottery. She was a graduate from St Gregory's High School in Dorchester. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Care Dimensions Hospice In Danvers c/o giving@caredimensions.org. For complete obituary and guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com.

Published in Journal-Sun from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Hills Church
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
