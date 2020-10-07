1/1
Patricia C. Titus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Cecelia Titus of Venice, Fla., formerly of Canton, Mass., died peacefully on October 1, 2020, at 88 years old. She was married for 55 years to Richard E. Titus, also of Venice, Fla. She was the sister to Nancy Davis of Wrentham, Mass., and Barry Davis of Michigan. She leaves behind six children, Dianne Ryley, Wallace A. Stoddard III, Ira H. Stoddard, Celeste Stivers, Barry Stoddard and Patti-Jean Titus. She was the grandmother and great-grandmother of many grandchildren. Patricia or Pat, as she went by, was a loving and outgoing woman who was fiercely independent and known for her laughter and fun-loving nature. She loved to play golf and won many amateur tournaments. She was an avid reader and loved to follow politics on TV. She loved the ocean and loved to watch the exotic birds in her back yard in Florida. Pat worked for many years in the Haffermehl greenhouses and taught nursery school at the Yorkbrook nursery school in Canton, Mass. Patricia will be buried in Canton Cemetery in a private service. Donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved