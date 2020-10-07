Patricia Cecelia Titus of Venice, Fla., formerly of Canton, Mass., died peacefully on October 1, 2020, at 88 years old. She was married for 55 years to Richard E. Titus, also of Venice, Fla. She was the sister to Nancy Davis of Wrentham, Mass., and Barry Davis of Michigan. She leaves behind six children, Dianne Ryley, Wallace A. Stoddard III, Ira H. Stoddard, Celeste Stivers, Barry Stoddard and Patti-Jean Titus. She was the grandmother and great-grandmother of many grandchildren. Patricia or Pat, as she went by, was a loving and outgoing woman who was fiercely independent and known for her laughter and fun-loving nature. She loved to play golf and won many amateur tournaments. She was an avid reader and loved to follow politics on TV. She loved the ocean and loved to watch the exotic birds in her back yard in Florida. Pat worked for many years in the Haffermehl greenhouses and taught nursery school at the Yorkbrook nursery school in Canton, Mass. Patricia will be buried in Canton Cemetery in a private service. Donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
.