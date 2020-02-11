Home

Phillip L. Riegelhaupt

Phillip L. Riegelhaupt, age 59, of Randolph and Duxbury, died on Feb. 5, 2020. He was the devoted and beloved husband of Martha T. Himes and adored brother of Bailey Judith Riegelhaupt. He was predeceased by his parents, Siegmund and Phyllis (Blumenthal) Riegelhaupt of Randolph. Phil's quiet thoughtfulness and kindness will be missed by all who worked with him, played hockey with him, and befriended him. Phil's passions included Boston sports, Bruce Springsteen, the J. Geils Band, fishing, hockey, his pets and his loved ones. His was a truly gentle soul. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Journal Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020
