Phyllis L. (Milburn) Mallard, age 96, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George E. Mallard, she was the loving mother of George Mallard and his wife Arlene of Hanover, Barbara Furlong and her husband David of Quincy, Jeffrey Mallard and his wife Christy of Hawthorne, Calif., Cheryl Bryden and her husband Rick of Kyle, Texas, and the late Stephen Mallard and Thomas Mallard of Redondo, Calif. She was the cherished Nana to 10 grandchildren, Jeanne, Elaine, Tracy, Denise, Chris, Alex, Laura, Elizabeth, Jeanie and Ricky, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. She was a devoted "Auntie" to her nieces, Jean McNeil, Cathy McNeil and the late Mary Hayes, great-nieces Suzanne Wilson and Dawn McNeil. Phyllis's passion was her family. She was the family matriarch, respected and valued by all generations. Phyllis never missed acknowledging a milestone, holiday or accomplishment in her family's life. Everyone knew there would always be a card in the mail from Nana. She made everyone feel special. In her later years, she enjoyed playing the lottery, scratch tickets, going out to lunch and following the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. She will be greatly missed by all her family who loved and admired her. Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from June 29 to July 6, 2019