|
|
Phyllis (Petrino) Mullally, of Randolph, passed away July 15, 2019 at the age of 91. Phyllis was the daughter of the late Antonio and Jenny Petrino of Belmont and was a resident of Randolph for over 60 years. Phyllis was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church and the St Mary's 1000 Club. She loved to bowl and was a long-time member of the Sun Up's Bowling League. She loved playing bingo and the slot machines. Phyllis was also an avid reader and crossword puzzle fan. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late William Mullally. Loving mother of Jean Smith and her husband Michael of Plymouth, William Mullally Jr. of Randolph, Janice Dane and her husband Tim of Quincy, and Brian Mullally and his wife Patricia of Plymouth. Dear sister of the late Mary Repucci, Lena Cassella, Angelo Petrino, Susan Bernardi, and Yolanda (Honey) Coffin. Loving grandmother to Shawn, Brian, Lauren (Smith) Walsh and Graham Smith; Laurel, Connor and Brianne Dane; and Michael and Nicole Mullally. Great-grandmother to Brandon and Rachel Smith; Emily and Kaitlyn Smith; Peter and Andrew Walsh; and Samantha, Justin, and Jason Smith. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Monday, July 22, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church in Randolph at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, July 21, from 2 - 6 p.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis's memory can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via stjude.org. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal Sun from July 19 to July 26, 2019