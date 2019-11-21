|
R. Wayne Crandlemere, of Grafton, formerly of Holbrook, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 18, 2019, at the age of 72. Son of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Smith) Crandlemere, born in Weymouth, he resided in Holbrook for most of his life before moving to Grafton two and a half years ago. He was a graduate of Holbrook High School, Class of 1964. He went on to Franklin Institute where he received an associate's degree in Engineering, then graduated from Suffolk University with his bachelor's degree and master's of Science in Chemistry in 1975. He was a chemist and environmental scientist who after working in other labs, was the co-founder and president of Certified Engineering and Testing of Weymouth. He eventually sold the company but continued in environmental engineering as a consultant. He was an active member and presenter for the American Society of Testing Material International at their annual conference. Wayne was actively involved on the Holbrook Town Planning Board. While spending time with family was his greatest joy, he had a great love of the theater and the arts, everything from local theater to Broadway Productions. He attended all his grandchildrens performances, games, and recitals. He was also a private pilot. Devoted husband of Vivian DiNapoli, he was previously married to Nancy Fermano and the late Cynthia Stoddard. Wayne was the loving father of Donna Amado of Holbrook, Raina Alves and her husband Paul of Mansfield, Zoe Gascon and her husband Neil Favreau of VT, Anthony DiNapoli Jr. and Jenna of Watertown, Vincent DiNapoli and his fiance Julie of Grafton, Lisa Campo of Tewksbury, Kristen Abbott, and Cheryl Stibel and her husband Jeff of CA. He was predeceased by his sister Janet Hevey. Wayne was the beloved grandfather of Ben and Faith, Monica and Samantha, Harper and Patrick, Charlotte, Brielle, Kylie and Anthony, Delilah and Cecelia, and Lincoln and Dennett; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, immediately followed by a funeral service at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association. To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019