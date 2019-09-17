Home

Rhoda Finkelstein, formerly of Canton and recently of Sycamore, IL, passed away on August 31, 2019, just shy of her 93rd birthday. Rhoda was the beloved mother of Lisa Finkelstein, of St. Charles, IL, and beloved "mother-out-law" of Kurt Kraiger, of Memphis, TN. She was married to David Finkelstein for 53 years before his passing in 2007. Wherever Rhoda was, she was making people laugh with her sharp wit. She "had a head for figures," as she would say, and worked as a bookkeeper through her 60s. Rhoda was busting age stereotypes right up until the end, reading books on her Kindle and posting on Facebook. All who knew her (in real life or online) will miss her dearly.
Published in Journal Sun from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019
