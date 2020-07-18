Richard W. Morrison, of Holbrook, passed away June 9, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 78. He was born in Boston to the late Woodbury Morrison and the late Helen (McKay) Morrison. Husband of the late Joan (Powers) Morrison of Waltham. He leaves behind his son, Daniel T. Morrison and his wife Birgit Morrison; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Services to be announced at a later date. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guestbook, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
