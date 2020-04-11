|
|
Rosalie Lee Mary (Agostino) Kelsey, of Marshfield, loving wife and mother, passed away on April 1, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. She is survived by her devoted husband of almost 60 years, Donald; her twin sons Mark and his wife Cathy; Michael and his wife Christine. She was the proud grandmother of Christopher, Nicholas, Brian, Shannon, and Heather. Rosalie is also survived by her sister Pauline MacLean of Plymouth and her brother Joseph DiNatale of Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews. Rosalie took pride in raising her two boys and maintaining a pristine home. She loved spoiling her family with her exceptional cooking skills, which was very favorable as they all had exceptional appetites. Rosalie was very organized, smart, and great with numbers. She used these skills volunteering at the church, taking in needy children, and working at numerous businesses as an accountant and credit manager. Rosalie and Donald loved taking trips around the New England area, trips to their favorite island of Bermuda, and cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska. As an outgoing couple, Rosalie and Donald had many close friends and neighbors. It was this time with friends and family that Rosalie so much cherished. Rosalies greatest leap of faith was enjoying Donalds passion for boating. Rosalie was raised in a family that centered on gardening and cooking, water use was for cleaning, gardening and cook -ing, certainly not to travel upon. Rosalie could not swim, so she strapped on a life preserver and learned to take the helm and handle the lines. Those times cruising up to the North Shore or down to Plymouth and spending time with their friends at the Braintree Yacht Club, were very special for Rosalie. In her final months Rosalie was a trooper, fighting through the pain of her disease and enjoying many good times with family and friends. Her husband Donald showed a love and patience that can only be described as remarkable. Her family was blessed with assistance from the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and caregivers Beth and Mary, whose love and devotion they will forever be grateful for. A private burial was held Monday, April 6th at The Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the web site at macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020