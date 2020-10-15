1/1
Mrs. Rose Teresa (Boffo) Hickey, of Holbrook, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain following a period of declining health. She was 89. Rose was born in Brighton on October 19, 1930, a daughter of the late Donato and Edith (Cuozzo) Boffo. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Brighton and also attended Mount Saint Mary College in Hookset, New Hampshire. She was married to Arling ton native and career soldier Charles E. Hickey, Jr. for sixty-six years until his death on November 26, 2016. Rose and Charlie lived in Holbrook since 1959 where they raised their family and made many lifelong friends. Rose will long be remembered for her devotion to her family, her cooking and baking talents in the kitchen and a deep and abiding faith. She leaves her children, Steven C. Hickey (Kristin McCarthy) of Shutesbury, David C. Hickey (Kenna Rey) of Lakeland, Tennessee, Michael J. Hickey (Sharon) of Abington and Eileen M. Hickey (Thomas Donovan) of Dedham; eight grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Rose was also a sister of the late Charles, Dominic and Anthony Boffo and Mary Barone. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham on Wednesday, October 14th. Burial followed in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd fl., Princeton, NJ 08540 www.autismspeaks.org To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

Published in Journal-Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.
