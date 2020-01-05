|
Rosemarie P. (Green) Atkinson, 87, a longtime resident of Brockton, died peacefully at St. Joseph's Manor Health Care in Brockton on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late John U. Atkinson. Daughter of the late Leo and Lillian (Todd) Green, she was born and raised in Stoughton and graduated from Stoughton High School. Rosemarie was a resident of Brockton since 1962. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Stoughton for many years and enjoyed watching the Red Sox, bowling and bird watching but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Rosemarie is survived by her children: Lillian M. Constantine and her husband Robert-John of New Bedford, Dianne M. Jones and her husband Herbert of Assonet, John U. Atkinson, Jr. and his wife Glenda of Michigan, Sandra J. Cotter and her husband Lawrence of New Hampshire, Donna L. Earle and her husband David of Carver, Francis L. Atkinson and his wife Denise of Plymouth, James R. Atkinson and his wife Kimberly-Ann of Brockton and Jill M. Campion and her husband Leo of Brockton. She was the sister of the late Marguerite "Deats" Anagnoston, Beatrice Fay, Catherine Darling, Joseph Green, Winifred Stewart, Edith Lowell and Leo Green, Jr. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in Rosemarie's memory may be made to , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102, St. Joseph's Manor Health Care, 215 Thatcher St., Brockton, MA 02302 or Old Colony Hospice 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in Journal Sun from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020