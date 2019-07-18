|
|
Shirley Elizabeth (Merrikin) Leighton, passed away peacefully, on June 25, 2019, at the age of 94. Shirley was born and raised in Brockton, later moving to Randolph, where she lived for 62 years. She was a homemaker, a gardener and a fantastic cook. Shirley moved to Florida in 2010, after the passing of her beloved husband Jim. She was a positive person who always had a bright outlook on life. She loved her cats and they loved her. Shirley was also very active in the Order of the Eastern Star, Rainbow Girls acting as Mother Advisor for many years. She loved stained glass, and many crafts. Shirley was also Leader in TOPS and held various positions in the program, as well as looking darn good in maintaining her weight. She enjoyed life and good health for her 94.9 years. She was the wife of the late Jim Leighton; mother of Nancy E. Leighton of North Port, Fla., Jim Leighton Jr. of Portland, Ore., Sue Leighton-Nota and her husband Peter of Holbrook and the late Carol Leighton, who passed away in July 2018; caring grandmother of Stephen Hudson and his wife Diane, Susan DeMers, David Leighton and his wife Brenda, Rebekah Leighton, Rachael Benfield, Ruth Haddox, Michael Josephs and his wife Cassandra, Shaun Josephs and his wife Shannon, Jon McDermott and his wife Debbie, Michelle Ventresco and her husband Peter, Jamie Cimeno, Jenise Leighton-Cimeno, and Nicklas Cimeno; cherished great-grandmother to 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, July 19, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 120 N. Main St., Randolph. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224, [email protected] To leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from July 18 to July 25, 2019