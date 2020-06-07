Shirley Ruth Swardlick passed away on Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at Orchard Cove, in Canton. She celebrated her 97th birthday in April, with family members from California to Maine to Switzerland, connected digitally in these times of restricted travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shirley was born in Lowell, on April 26, 1923. She graduated from Lowell High School and went on to study bookkeeping and secretarial skills. She worked in the hardware business in Boston prior to starting her family. Shirley met Sam Swardlick just days before he was sent overseas to serve in Europe in the Army Air Corps. Although the two had barely gotten to know each other, Sam made Shirley promise to wait for his return from the Service. They were married while Sam was on leave, on August 12, 1945, shortly after victory in Europe was declared. Shirley and Sam were married for 61 years until his passing in 2006. Shirley was born to David and Sarah Sax, who immigrated to the U.S. from Eastern Europe in the early 1900s. Her parents predeceased her, as did her brother Benjamin Sax, and her two sisters, Edith Sax Sacks, and Lillian (Libby) Sax Coltin. She is survived by her three children: Joan (Swardlick) Karol; Linda Swardlick Smith and her husband Gary Smith; and her son, David Swardlick and his wife Ann Swardlick. Shirleys large and loving family also includes: seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley Swardlicks dedicated service to her family, her friends, and her community came in the form of the most-generous love and attentiveness. The gift of her unconditional love created a most-loving and close-knit family and network of friends. One of the community involvements that brought Shirley great joy was the scholarship fund created to honor Sam Swardlicks many athletic accomplishments, and his contributions of service to the Town of Canton. The Swardlick Family Scholarship Fund, supported by 11 Swardlick family graduates of Canton High School, funds an annual scholarship in connection with the Spirit Cup Award, given to a deserving Canton High School senior. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a small, private, graveside ceremony will be held at Sharon Memorial Park. Shirley will be laid to rest, alongside her husband, Sam, and in proximity to other family members. A celebration of the life of Shirley Swardlick will be planned for a later date. Contributions in memory of Shirley Swardlick may be made to the charity of your choice, or to: Hebrew SeniorLife Hospice, 80 NewBridge Way, Dedham, MA 02026. For more about Shirley Swardlick, please see www. stanetskycanton.com.
Published in Journal-Sun from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.