|
|
Susan Lynne Kafka of Stoughton,, passed away suddenly on February 17, 2020. She is the beloved daughter of Georgette (Thierry) Kafka and the late Bernard Kafka. She is the loving sister of Natalie Caplan, Stephen Kafka, Lucie Kafka, Philip Kafka and AmyJo Garcia and an amazing Aunt to many nieces and nephews. In addition, she leaves her beloved Rhodesian Ridgebacks, Moka and the late Bleu. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21, at 9 a.m. at Temple Sinai, 25 Canton Street, Sharon, MA. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Remembrances may be made to the Gifts of Hope, c/o Sharon Rotary Club, PO Box 534, Sharon, MA 02067, or to the Rhodesian Ridgeback Rescue, 10042 Wolf Road, Suite B, PB 36, Grass Valley, CA 95949 Http://www.ridgeback.org.
Published in Journal Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020