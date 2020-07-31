1/1
Susan M. Cotone-Carpilio
Susan M Cotone-Carpilio, 54, of Plymouth formerly of Holbrook, October 9, 1965-July1, 2020, passed away peacefully. Loving Mother to Kristy Sassone and Kelly Heyd. Mimi to Victoria and Chase Sassone. Beloved daughter to Robert Cotone and the late Barbara Cotone. Sister to Robert Cotone of Weymouth and Kim Cotone of Holbrook. Susan graduated from Holbrook High School in 1983 and went on to make her career as an administrator in the medical field. Susan loved the beach, watching the ocean and dancing to live music on Saturday nights. Susan adored her family and friends. Susan loved to spend time with her daughters and grandchildren. Donations to Susans memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St Suite 250 Framingham, MA 01701

Published in Journal-Sun from Jul. 31 to Aug. 7, 2020.
