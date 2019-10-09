|
Susan M. "Suzie" Thorn, of Randolph, passed away unexpectedly, after a brief illness on October 5, 2019, at the age of 44. Born in Brockton, Suzie graduated from Fontbonne Academy in Milton and then received her bachelor's degree in Biology with a minor in dance from Bridgewater State College. She had a passion for dance and the arts and for the last five years she was the dance coordinator for the Stoughton YMCA, where she taught jazz, tap and ballet. She simply adored the kids in her dance program. In her free time, Suzie enjoyed crafting with her "crafting community" and she especially enjoyed the frequent trips with her family to Disney World. A devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, Suzie will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Suzie was the beloved wife of Jonathan Thorn. Loving mother of Alexander Thorn, Andrew Thorn and Alyson Thorn, all of Randolph and the late Madison Thorn. Dear daughter of Robert Prevoir of Randolph and the late Mary (Cole) Prevoir. Devoted sister of Ann Hoyt of Billerica. Daughter-in-law of Deana Thorn of Pepperell and Richard Thorn and his wife Elvia of Texas. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brother and sister in laws and friends. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, October 10, from 4 | 8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral Mass celebrated on Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernadette Church, 1031 No. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 60 Walnut St # 102, Wellesley, MA 02481. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
