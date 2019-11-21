Home

Copeland MacKinnon Funeral Home
93 Center St.
North Easton, MA 02356
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
Susan V. Powers


1935 - 2019
Susan V. Powers Obituary
Susan V. Powers, 84, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019, from complications of Parkinson's Disease, with her sister, Martha, by her side. Susan was born in 1935 in Hanover, N.H. She was raised in Lexington, graduating from Lexington High School with the class of 1953 and then attended Middlebury College. She was a scientist and school teacher before earning her Psy.D. in Psychology from the Massachusetts School of Professional Psychology. For many years she ran a private counseling practice ins Sharon. Susan was an accomplished watercolorist, avid birder, Tai Chi enthusiast and nature lover. In 1983 Susan began visiting Appalachian Mountain Clubs Three Mile Island on Lake Winnipesaukee in N.H., where she met her longtime love Stanley, and many other friends over the years. She was predeceased by her parents, Edwin Powers of Yarmouth and Carol Powers of Berkeley, Calif., and her longtime partner, Stanley Geschwind. She was also predeceased by her good friend, Michael Hersch. She leaves her sister, Martha Powers of Cape Cod; her brother, Steven Powers of Topanga, Calif.; her beloved cat, Lior; as well as Stanley's sons, Daniel, Michael, Ben, their children and extended family. There will be a celebration of life and burial service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 24, at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit southeastfuneralhome.com. Donations to Three Mile Island in Susans memory may be sent to Donation for TMI, AMC, 10 City Square, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02129. Funeral arrangements provided by Southeast Funeral Home, North Easton.
Published in Journal Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019
