Therese J. (McDonnell) LeVangie, a lifelong resident of Randolph, passed away December 16, 2019, at the age of 94. Born, raised, and educated in Randolph, Therese was a graduate of Stetson High School. She enjoyed bingo, oil painting, flower arranging, and loved spending time with her family, especially pizza nights. Beloved wife of the late William LeVangie, she was the loving mother of William LeVangie of Randolph, Joan Stewart of Abington, Robert LeVangie and his wife Susan of Abington, Michael LeVangie and his wife Rita of Ocoee, Fla., and Thomas LeVangie and his wife Cheryl of Randolph; dear sister of Bernard McDonnell of Randolph and the late Thomas, Patrick Thomas, and Joseph McDonnell, Anne Stella and Mary Finch; cherished grandmother of Keri, Richard, Kendra, and the late Tara; and great-grandmother of Shane, Taryn, Sadie, and Benjamin. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, on Monday, December 23, at 9:45 a.m., followed by a Mass at St. Mary's Church in Randolph, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, December 22, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Therese's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Ste. 609, New York, NY 10036. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019