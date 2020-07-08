1/
Thomas Graziano, Jr., 73, of Stoughton, died peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 34 years, Linda A. Chester. Thom was born in Stoughton, MA, on May 27, 1946, a son of the late Thomas and Josephine (Patella) Graziano. He was raised in Stoughton and graduated from Thayer Academy in Braintree in the class of 1964. He then went on to attend Parsons College in Iowa. Thom had a long and successful career as a computer programmer at both E.M.C. and a consultant for I.B.M. until his retirement in 2014. Thom, known as Papa, was very caring for his grandchildren. He enjoyed printing out pictures for them to color and secretly sharing his Oreo cookies at any time of the day. In addition to his wife, Thom is survived by his son, James Graziano and his wife Janelle Belanger of Stoughton, as well as his grandchildren, Isabella, Charlotte and Oliver Graziano. He was the brother of Elizabeth Giblin of Stoughton and the late Robert Graziano and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, private family services will be held with a celebration of his life to be celebrated in the future. Donations in Thoms memory may be made to Alzheimers Foundation of America. Guestbook and obituary at www.farleyfh.com.

Published in Journal-Sun from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
