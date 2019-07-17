|
Timothy J. Heroux Sr. "The Indian", of Holbrook, formerly of Braintree and Weymouth, passed away unexpectedly July 14, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Lori H. Ventura and loving father of Timothy J. Heroux Jr. of Holbrook, Courtney H. Kinniburgh and her husband Timothy of Braintree and Rachel Y. Heroux and her wife Lorrie of Stoneham. Devoted brother of Mark L. Heroux and his wife Arlene of Holbrook and Lin Greer of Attleboro. Dear "Papa" of his cherished grandson Tristan J. Heroux. Also survived by his father-in-law Americo S. "Dapper" Ventura and was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Patsy (Guerrero) Heroux. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for several years. Tim was a member of Iron Workers Local # 7, Boston. His greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends especially his grandson. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Friday, July 19, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343 and a funeral service Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. in Community Baptist Church, 17 Mutton Lane, Weymouth, MA. Burial in Union Cemetery, Holbrook, MA. To leave a sympathy message visit cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from July 17 to July 24, 2019