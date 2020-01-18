|
|
Vincent S. Marruzzi, 88, of Holbrook, passed away on January 10, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Lois, son Angelo, daughter Tybee, daughter Dina and son-in-law Mark, former daughter-in-law Heike and granddaughter Isabella. Vincent was the brother of the late Carol and late brother-in-law Donald Gallagher, is also survived by his niece Lida and family, nephew Don and family, niece Heather and family, and he also leaves behind many cousins. Vincent was an Army veteran of the Korean War, served as Corporal stationed in Korea and received an honorable discharge. He was a graduate of Medford public schools, the School of Practical Art in Boston, and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Massachusetts College of Art in Boston. Vincent was a photographer and film developer who worked for various black and white photographic studios in Boston for many, many years. He was also known for his creative and uniquely themed family photograph Christmas cards over many past years. In his later years, using his computer, Vincent wrote a variety of stories for the younger children in his family, written as if the story was the script of a play, with each child being one of the characters. Vincent enjoyed spending his time with family, building his own house (without the use of any power tools), riding his motorcycle to Nantasket Beach and the Scituate Lighthouse, watching movies and sports and listening to a variety of music genres. He lived a long, full life with a persistent, strong spirit that never wavered. Vincent will be greatly missed. Services will be private. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020