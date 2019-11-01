Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivienne Maloof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivienne A. Maloof

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivienne A. Maloof Obituary
Vivienne Adele Maloof (nee Mott), a long-time resident of Randolph, passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in England on October 23, 1923, Vivienne proudly served in the Royal Air Force for 5 years during WWII. She immigrated to the US in 1948, married, and moved to Randolph in 1951 to raise her family. A favorite verse, "Let Me Give", inspired Vivienne from an early age. She worked as a nurse both in London and with the South Shore Visiting Nurse Association, earning enduring gratitude and affection from her patients and their families. She retired at the age of 88. Vivienne also enjoyed playing Scrabble and other word games. This led to her volunteering at the Simon C. Fireman House in Randolph for over 15 years, where she shared weekly word challenges with a devoted circle of residents. Predeceased by her son Paul (Kathleen) of Duxbury, Vivienne is survived by her daughter Susan of Hingham and Bradenton, Fla..; daughter Gail Arrington (Raymond) of Kent, Wash..; son Steven (Damiana) of Hanover; grandsons Paul (Rachel) and Christopher (Christina) Arrington of Maple Valley, Wash..; Michael (Allyson) and Daniel Maloof of Boston, and David Maloof of Hanover; great-grandsons Andrew, Owen, Brayden and Ethan Arrington In honor of Vivienne's wishes, arrangements are private. To sign an online guest book for Vivienne, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com. Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, North Attleboro, MA.
Published in Journal Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivienne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -