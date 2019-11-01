|
Vivienne Adele Maloof (nee Mott), a long-time resident of Randolph, passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in England on October 23, 1923, Vivienne proudly served in the Royal Air Force for 5 years during WWII. She immigrated to the US in 1948, married, and moved to Randolph in 1951 to raise her family. A favorite verse, "Let Me Give", inspired Vivienne from an early age. She worked as a nurse both in London and with the South Shore Visiting Nurse Association, earning enduring gratitude and affection from her patients and their families. She retired at the age of 88. Vivienne also enjoyed playing Scrabble and other word games. This led to her volunteering at the Simon C. Fireman House in Randolph for over 15 years, where she shared weekly word challenges with a devoted circle of residents. Predeceased by her son Paul (Kathleen) of Duxbury, Vivienne is survived by her daughter Susan of Hingham and Bradenton, Fla..; daughter Gail Arrington (Raymond) of Kent, Wash..; son Steven (Damiana) of Hanover; grandsons Paul (Rachel) and Christopher (Christina) Arrington of Maple Valley, Wash..; Michael (Allyson) and Daniel Maloof of Boston, and David Maloof of Hanover; great-grandsons Andrew, Owen, Brayden and Ethan Arrington In honor of Vivienne's wishes, arrangements are private. To sign an online guest book for Vivienne, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com. Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, North Attleboro, MA.
Published in Journal Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019