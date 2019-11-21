|
|
William L. "Bill" Steeves of Holbrook, formerly of South Boston and Bangor, Maine, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019, at the age of 87. Born in Bangor, Maine, Bill was raised and educated in South Boston, graduating from South Boston High School. Bill worked as a general manager for many years and enjoyed his work almost as much as he enjoyed his retirement. He was always a Boston sports fan but also a fan of University of Tennessee football. He had hobbies he loved, mainly photography and a passion for baking (his fudge most famously), but Bill was happiest when spending time with his family. He loved to share a meal at his favorite restaurants with his favorite people, especially his daughters and grandchildren. Bill was one of a kind and had an infallible sense of humor. He will be truly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Martin) Steeves. Loving father of: Kathleen Wesselman and her husband Will of TN, Linda Aronovitz of NH, Theresa Leen and her husband Thomas of Holbrook, and the late Karen Andrews who he lost unexpectedly last year and her husband Carlton Andrews III of Marlborough. Dear son of the late Lawrence and Mary (OLeary) Steeves. Devoted brother of the late Elizabeth and Thomas Steeves. Cherished Papa of Stephanie Hawkins, Christine Maloney, Michelle Brazeau, Jennifer Gagnon, Brian Smith, Laura Andrews, Dan Aronovitz and Devon Leen. Caring Great-Papa of 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, November 22, from 5-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, at 9 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Bills name to St. Josephs Parish, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343. For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019