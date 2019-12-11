Home

Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
William T. Lysko


1949 - 2019
William T. Lysko Obituary
William T. Lysko, 69, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his family home in Stoughton. Born in Norwood, he was raised and educated in Stoughton and was a graduate of Stoughton High School, Class of 1967. He furthered his education at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence and earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts, Class of 1972. Bill was a resident of Norton for many years. He worked as a Design Engineer for Kinney Vacuum and the Tuthill Corporation in Canton for many years, retiring in 2017. He was a talented guitar player and composer and an avid outdoorsman. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, ice fishing, tying flies, restoring fly fishing rods and maintaining his vegetable garden. Bill was the son of Alexandria "Lee" (Wancus) Lysko of Stoughton and the late Paul G Lysko. He was the brother of Dr. Paul G. Lysko, PhD and his wife Dr. Kathryn A. Lysko, PhD of PA and Thomas W. Lysko and his wife Janet of Colo. He is also survived by 5 nieces and nephews and 4 great-nieces and nephews. A visiting hour held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 9 -10 a.m. followed by funeral prayers at 10 a.m.. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in Journal Sun from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
