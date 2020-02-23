|
Eugene N. "Geno" Silverio of Brighton, passed away on February 20, 2020 surrounded by his family with love. Beloved son of Helen and Vasilios Marios of Newton. Loving father of George Silverio and his wife Adrienne and Christopher Silverio and his wife Kerri. Grandfather of Alexi, Niko and Tyler Silverio. Brother of Stephanie Glezellis and her husband Peter and Maria Bougioukos. Uncle of John Glezellis and his wife Jessica and Peter Bougioukos and his wife Mayara. Great uncle of Juliana Glezellis. Funeral services on Wednesday, February 26 at 10 am in the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave, Watertown, MA.Visitation on February 25 from 5-8 pm in the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St, Watertown, MA. Burial in Newton Cemetery.
Published in The Transcript TAB from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2020