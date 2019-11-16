|
Matilda M. (Smolinsky) Hogan, Of West Roxbury, passed away on, November 13, 2019, age 102. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Hogan Sr. Devoted mother of Jeanne M. Foley and her husband John of Norwood and the late Edward J. Hogan Jr. Loving grandmother of Jeanine Neilson and Sean Foley. Great-grandmother of Edward and Matthew Neilson, John and Mikayla Foley, and Joshua Shea. Great great-grandmother of Kaiden, Edward Jr., and Dylan Nielson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by 8 brothers and sisters. Visitation at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, Dedham at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:45 p.m. Online guestbook at pemurrayfuneral.com.
Published in The Transcript TAB from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019