Minetta F. Waite
Minetta F. (Forward) Waite of West Roxbury, passed on Nov 18th, 2020. Beloved wife of Edwin E. "Bud" Waite and dear mother of Arthur W. Waite and his wife Mary of Dedham, Beverly W. Greenberg of Watertown and Douglas E. Waite, and his wife Anita of Walpole. Proud grandmother of Allison L. and Alexander L. Greenberg. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Annie and Millicent Forward and Alma Derry. A graveside service was held Monday at 2p.m. at the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, Baker St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stratford Street United Church, 77 Stratford St., West Roxbury, MA 02132 or to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit www.folsomfuneral.com.

Published in The Transcript TAB from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2020.
