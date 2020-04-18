Home

P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Walter T. McDonald

Walter T. McDonald Obituary
Walter T. McDonald of Roslindale, passed away on April 16, 2020. Beloved son of the late John and Mary (McMaster) McDonald. Loving brother of Catherine Spear of Weymouth and the late John J. McDonald, Mary Hoefer, and James J. McDonald. Also survived by 5 nephews and 1 niece. A private family funeral service will be held at P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., West Roxbury. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. For online guest book, pemurrayfuneral.com. Arrangements by P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, West Roxbury.
Published in The Transcript TAB from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020
