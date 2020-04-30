|
Alexander A. Courtney died peacefully at home on April 11, 2020 at the age of 95. Al was born on October 8, 1924 in Dorchester, MA to Alexander and Florence Courtney. He attended Boston Latin School (42), Harvard College (47) and Harvard Business School (49). Al served in WWII and the Korean War as an Army Intelligence Officer, where he specialized in training American troops in methods of evasion, escape, and resistance to enemy interrogation. In 1949, Al married Mary Elisabeth Printon of Belmont, MA. They raised three children together and were happily married for 49 years until her passing in 1998. Al began his career as a salesman, first for Proctor & Gamble in Boston, and then for the Coleman Company in Wichita, KS. His true calling was as an entrepreneur, however, and in 1958, he purchased a franchise of Manpower, Inc., in Albany, NY, which he owned and operated for 33 years. During that time, he established several other successful businesses, purchased a second Manpower franchise in Hagerstown, MD, and served on the boards of numerous non-profit organizations. Al retired from active business pursuits in 1991, and he and Mary ultimately relocated to Westwood, MA in 1997. Throughout his life, Al made time to indulge his favorite passion, fishing, which he did with great zeal in the Adirondacks, in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, as well as in Alaska, New Zealand, and Ireland. He and Mary loved to travel together, which they did extensively before and after their retirement. Al was an active member of Rotary International wherever he lived. In Albany, he served as President and District Governor. He was proud to be a Paul Harris Fellow, and he valued his time as a member of the Westwood, MA Rotary Club. Following Marys untimely passing in 1998, Al was fortunate to find love again with Elinor Donovan. In October 2000 they were married, and for almost 20 years they enjoyed extensive travel, golf, winters in Florida, and visiting with family. In recent years they have taken pleasure in having children in the Westwood area, and visits from relatives and friends from around the country and the world. Al will be remembered fondly for his wit, intelligence, generosity, and for his unshakable confidence in the correctness of his own opinions! He loved gatherings with family and friends, which usually included great food and wine. Al is survived by his wife Elinor of Westwood, MA, and his three children, Alec (Ellen) of Glenmont, NY; Bob (Marcy) of Orchard Park, NY; and Joan Courtney Murray (Bob) of Westwood, MA. He will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Rob Courtney (Catherine Cesnik) and great-grandson Walter of Minneapolis, MN; Drew Courtney (Nick Berning) of Washington, D.C.; Bruce Courtney (Linda Wu) and great-granddaughter Violet of Barrington, RI; Alex Courtney (Claire) of Colorado Springs, CO; Bill Courtney (Kate Schroeder) of Somerville, MA; Brendan Murray (Taylor Raftery) of Boston, MA; Greg Murray of Westwood, MA; and Anna Murray of Burlington, VT. He is also survived by Elinors extended family: sons Brian Donovan (Linda) of Leesburg, VA; Robert Donovan of New York, NY; John Donovan (Denise) of Oak Park, IL; Mark Donovan (Dawn) of Westwood, MA; and their respective children and grandchildren. Considering present circumstances, no services are currently planned. A celebration of Als life will be held for family and friends at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.hdlfuneralhome.net. Donations in Als memory may be made to the Rotary Foundation at https://www.rotary.org/en/about-rotary/rotary-foundation, or to Rotary Gift of Life at www.giftoflifeinternational.org.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020