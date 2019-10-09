|
|
Annellen Payne-Andrews Age 70, joined her mother and father, Jeanette and John Payne, in eternity on August 21, 2019. Ann grew up in Norwood along with her 3 sisters, Marie/Cissy, Linda and Pattie and their families. Along with her sisters she leaves behind, her husband Mike Andrews, Bailey and Stick Kitty. Her sons John Mancini and wife Lori and sons, Tony Mancini and his partner Jen along with other nieces and nephews. Her family loves her and will miss her very much.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019