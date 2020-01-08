|
Annette (Brenner) Shafman 89, of Norwood, MA, formerly of Bedford, NH, entered eternal rest on January 6, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Morris Shafman. Beloved mother of David & his wife Kathleen Shafman, Michael & his wife Cheryl Shafman, Howard Shafman & his partner Randy Santos, and Sherri Shafman. Adored grandmother of Danielle Rodriguez, Michelle Weldon, Casey Chesley, Brandon Shafman, Kyle Shafman, and Ashley Shafman. Beloved great grandmother of Tyler Chesley, Garron Chesley, Kurtis Chesley, Christopher Ford, Nicole Nason, Emily Weldon, and Aiden Weldon. Beloved great great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of the late Sumner Brenner and Florence Brenner. Annette, who many lovingly referred to as Nancy or Fancy Nancy was a vibrant, beautiful, strong woman who raised her children as a single mother after her husband passed in 1978. She valued education and achievement. In addition to her family, Nancy loved books, Bette Davis movies, trips to the beach, a good deli, and a well-made crme puff. She never missed an opportunity to smile at a cute baby or to offer a snuggle to a pup. Services at the Montefiore Cemetery 46 Pulpit Rock Road (off Route 38), Pelham, NH on Wednesday January 8 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020