Anthony F. Delapa, A longtime resident of Westwood, MA, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home in Marco Island, Florida at the age of 82. Born in the town of Olivadi in Calabria, Italy, he was the son of the late Giuseppe Delapa of Olivadi, Italy and Elisabetta (Denarda) Delapa of Cenadi, Italy. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Joanne (Corso) Delapa, their children, Joseph Delapa and his fianc Jiao (Annie) Yan of Dedham, John Delapa and his wife Mary Graham of Westwood, Janine Siteman and her husband Jim of Walpole, Anthony P. Delapa and his wife Mai of Walpole, and Marisa Delapa of Westwood. He was also the cherished Nonno to his grandchildren Olivia Rys and her husband Bart, Michael Siteman and his fianc Jennifer Clark, Isabelle Siteman, Anthony Siteman, Lang Delapa, Mylinh Delapa, Antonio Pagnotti, Ta Pagnotti, Vincent Pagnotti, Agnes Delapa, and Fiona Lu. Loving great-grandfather to Luca Rys. He was preceded in death by his sisters Filomena Paparazzo, Maria Candelieri, Catherine Compagnone, Giovanna Compagnone, and his brother Rosario Delapa. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and leaves behind many dear friends and neighbors. His passing is far-reaching as he touched so many lives and his loss is profoundly mourned by many who considered him a mentor or father figure. Anthony spent his early childhood living in the small mountain town of Olivadi, Italy. At the age of 11 he ventured, alone, on a grand journey by boat to the United States landing in New York City. He lived in Lakewood, CO and Dedham, MA with family members and eventually settled in the Dedham area where he met and married his wife, Joanne. He was a self-driven man who started his career shining shoes in Dedham and then became a union bricklayer in Boston. In 1966 he started Delapa Construction which he grew into a dynamic real estate development company, Delapa Properties. With Anthonys leadership, Delapa Properties would go on to own and manage rental properties, develop subdivisions, and build renowned homes and multi-unit buildings throughout eastern Massachusetts and Marco Island, Florida. His fond memories of his hometown and love of Italian food inspired his decision to open Olivadi restaurant in 2008 where he often hosted business lunches and a lively circle of friends to share a cappuccino and a laugh. Among his favorite pleasures was to host large get togethers and intimate dinners with just his grandchildren. He always took the time to speak to each and every one present, sharing a memorable story or sage advice. These occasions will be sadly missed. Over the years Tony formed many relationships through his work and travel, many of which developed into lifelong friendships and mentorships. Although his work was a driving force and passion in his life, above all, Anthony valued his family and his loving bride of 60 years. Joanne was not only the love of his life, but his business partner in the company they built together from their small attic apartment in Dedham. Their dedication to each other and generosity have been a model for the entire family. Their bond has formed a multi-generational group that is 24 people strong and growing. Anthonys pride in his Italian heritage never wavered and nothing delighted him more than to bring his children and grandchildren to his small town of Olivadi to show them where he grew up. Last summer he traveled to Calabria and Sicily with some of his children, grandchildren, as well as other extended family. This unforgettable trip strengthened family bonds and truly brought Anthony tremendous joy. Lamore che ci hai dato non morto con te: vive nel nostro cuore, nella nostra coscienza, nel nostro ricordo. Memorial services will be limited to immediate family due to the ongoing health crisis. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Greater Boston Food Bank to help feed those in need during this time of crisis. www.gbfb.org. Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Tel: 617.427.5200. Online guestbook at www.gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Dedham.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020