Bruno F. Caruso, Jr., 76, of Plainville, passed peacefully at home on March 15, 2020. Born in Norwood on January 31, 1944, he was a son of the late Bruno F Caruso, Sr. and Genevieve (Christopher) Caruso. Bruno was a graduate of Dedham High School. He worked as an automobile technician and heavy equipment diesel mechanic for many years in the construction industry. He served his country proudly as a member of the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an avid Boston Bruins hockey fan and football fan. He was a family oriented man and enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. Bruno is survived by his children; Kerrin Caruso MacLean of Attleboro, Carol Caruso Walsh and her husband Richard of Attleboro, Todd Caruso and his wife Leah of Plainville, Holly Flemming and her husband Frank of Quincy, and Jared Caruso and his wife Erin of Plymouth, MA, 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a brother, Anthony Caruso of Maine. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1-3 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. Burial will be private. A limit of 25 people in the building at a time is required by Executive Order. To share a memory or offer condolences, visit: rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Transcript and Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020